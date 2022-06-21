BMW just revealed the 2023 M4 CSL, the first "Coupe, Sport, Lightweight" since the E46-generation M3 of the early 2000s, but the company also considered an E46 M3 CSL with a V-8, an E60-generation M5 sedan, and an E63-generation M6 coupe. The global financial crisis of 2008 killed at least one of those cars.

With the delivery of two new cars, a Chiron Ébé and a Chiron Sport L’Ébé, Bugatti is done delivering Chirons in Europe. A third L’Ébé model will be delivered to an unknown customer. The L’Ébé models honor Ettore Bugatti's daughter and come with exposed blue-tinted carbon-fiber bodywork, gold exterior accents, and L’Ébé's autograph and depictions of past Bugattis inside.

The 100th Pikes Peak International Hill Climb is coming up at the end of the month and three-time winner David Donner will try to reclaim the production car record that Rhys Millen set in 2019. Millen broke Donner's previous record in a Bentley Continental, and Donner has a good shot driving a 992-generation Porsche 911 Turbo S with the Lightweight package.

