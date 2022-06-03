Niche German performance marque Wiesmann made a return earlier this year under new ownership, plus a new focus on electric mobility with the reveal of the Project Thunderball electric sports car.

However, the company hasn't abandoned its heritage of gas-powered sports cars just yet. In fact, it's working on a new sports car to be powered by a BMW V-8 engine, which is currently doing the rounds under the Project Gecko code name.

An early prototype for the Project Gecko was spotted in 2019 and currently the car, which may be called an MF6, is thought to be set for its reveal later this year.

The car will feature the same Jaguar XK140-inspired exterior design as earlier Wiesmanns but will benefit from a newly developed lightweight platform that will help ensure 50:50 weight distribution.

The platform is thought to be a version of the aluminum space-frame chassis underpinning the Project Thunderball EV. Even with its heavy battery, the electric sports car weighs less than 3,750 pounds. This means the Project Gecko should be a real lightweight.

In the Project Gecko, a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 will sit up front and drive the rear wheels only. Peak output is expected to be in the vicinity of 600 hp.

The interior should also see a major step up in quality and refinement compared to earlier Wiesmanns, if the Project Thunderball's cabin is anything to go by. There should also be the latest tech, including digital displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment hub.

“[Project Gecko] has classic Wiesmann looks and mind-blowing Wiesmann performance thanks to perfect 50:50 weight distribution,” Roheen Berry, Wiesmann's current owner said in a statement. “Like every Wiesmann, it will leave you speechless.”