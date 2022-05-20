Rolls-Royce on Friday revealed the second of three Boat Tail convertibles, part of the British ultra-luxury automakers return to coachbuilding.

The Boat Tails are the product of the Rolls-Royce Coachbuild division, and are being shown off to the public to demonstrate the division's capabilities. The three cars are built for a separate customers, who approached Rolls after seeing the Sweptail one-off unveiled in 2017.

In proper coachbuilding tradition, each Boat Tail's bodywork is hand-fabricated from sheets of aluminum. The design was inspired by racing yachts of the early 20th century, according to Rolls. The automaker hasn't provided any technical details, but it's likely the Boat Tails are based on Rolls' previous-generation platform and not the aluminum space-frame used by the current Phantom, Ghost, and Cullinan.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

The customer who commissioned the second Boat Tail has a family history in the pearling industry, and gave designers four pearls to use as inspiration for the exterior color, according to Rolls. The automaker describes it as "a shimmering blend of oyster and soft rose, with large white and bronze mica flakes adding a unique pearlescent quality."

The bespoke color is contrasted by a cognac-colored hood with bronze and gold-colored aluminum flakes, and a crystal and ice matte clear coat. The traditional Pantheon Grille and Spirit of Ecstasy hood ornament are finished in rose gold.

As with the first Boat Tail unveiled in 2021, this car has a rear deck with an appropriately nautical wood finish. In this case, the customer chose Royal Walnut with rose gold pinstripes. The two halves of the deck open to reveal what Rolls calls a "hosting suite." It's basically a trunk that houses a refrigerator, champagne flutes, and other items for a fancy roadside picnic.

Rolls-Royce Boat Tail

The Royal Walnut veneer was also used for the interior, which also features cognac and oyster-colored leather and rose gold and mother-of-pearl accents. A mother-of-pearl timepiece from the customer's collection is mounted on the dashboard.

The second Rolls-Royce Boat Tail will be formally unveiled at the 2022 Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este, scheduled for May 21. That's roughly a year after the first Boat Tail was unveiled, so we'll probably see the third and final example of these land yachts in a year's time.

A gentleman wouldn't ask the price for the Boat Tail, and Rolls-Royce isn't saying. However, it was speculated that the first of the three cost as much as $14.5 million. Apparently, the pearling industry is quite lucrative.