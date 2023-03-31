The Hyundai N performance division is working on its first electric vehicle. It will be based on the Ioniq 5 compact crossover, and Hyundai has confirmed the cover will come off in July. Modifications are expected to include more power, a wider track, a stiffer suspension, and a drift mode.

A prototype for an electric Mercedes-Benz G-Class has been spotted. Expected to be called an EQG, the electric SUV takes after its internal-combustion-powered brother with circular headlights and a slab-sided design that looks like a rolling box on wheels.

Gordon Murray Automotive's T.50 supercar is now ready for delivery after Gordon Murray himself completed the final sign-off drive. Just 100 will be built, plus 25 additional T.50s Niki Lauda track editions, and all build slots are gone.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

