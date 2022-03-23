Volkswagen on Tuesday announced a software update for its ID models that will improve charging, driver-assist technology, and other features on the electric cars.

Dubbed ID. Software 3.0, the update will be installed in new vehicles henceforth, and an over-the-air update will roll out free of charge to owners of existing vehicles in the second quarter of the year, VW said in a press release. However, the automaker didn't discuss specific timing for a U.S.-market rollout.

Among the new features is an updated version of Travel Assist, which currently provides automated lane centering, and can control acceleration and deceleration to maintain a set speed and following distance.

Volkswagen Travel Assist with Swarm Data automated lane change

Called Travel Assist with Swarm Data, the new version can uses anonymized data from other vehicles (the "swarm data") to allow the system to work in more places, including where there is only one clear lane marking. It also includes automated lane changes.

The software update also adds Park Assist Plus, which can control the steering, accelerator, and brakes when maneuvering into parking spaces. A memory function allows the car to "remember" up to five different parking maneuvers.

Moving on to charging, improvements to thermal management also allow models with the 77-kwh battery pack (not currently available in the U.S.) to DC fast charge at a maximum 135 kw, up from 125 kw before. A new Battery Care Mode also lets owners limit the state of charge to 80%.

Volkswagen head-up display updates with ID. Software 3.0

To help ensure drivers actually make it to a charging station, a dynamic route planner can recommend charging stops based on charger output. So the system might, for example, suggest two short charging stops with high power rather than one longer stop at a lower-power station.

Other updates include improvements to the voice recognition system for better performance, and changes to the optional augmented reality head-up display, allowing it to show things like roundabouts and the distance to a destination.

VW now sees itself as a purveyor of software as well as cars. In December 2021, the automaker announced a 30 billion euro investment in software development, covering both software-as-a-service and self-driving cars. At the time, VW estimated that a third of its global mobility-related revenues will come from software-based services by 2030.