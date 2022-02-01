BMW's semi-official tuner, Alpina, on Tuesday unveiled an updated version of its B8 Gran Coupe.

The Alpina super sedan was only launched on the market a year ago, but the BMW 8-Series model on which it is based on was just updated, and as a result the changes made to the donor car have been transferred over to the Alpina.

There's a new grille borrowed from the 8-Series, along with a revised front fascia that sports new designs for the intakes. No changes were made to the rear fascia.

2023 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

No change has been made to the powertrain, meaning you'll still find under the hood a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 tuned to deliver 612 hp and 590 lb-ft of torque to all four wheels. The maximum torque figure is available at just 2,000 rpm, helping to shove the vehicle from 0-60 mph in 3.3 seconds and on to a top speed of 201 mph.

The engine is hooked to the same 8-speed automatic found in the 8-Series but tweaked by Alpina in partnership with the manufacturer, ZF. For instance, the internals have been reinforced and the shift programs made more dynamic. Alpina also fits a custom exhaust system whose sound levels can be adjusted by the driver.

Other mods include a limited-slip differential, custom wheels, and uprated suspension and brakes. All-wheel steering is also featured.

2023 BMW Alpina B8 Gran Coupe

Inside the cabin, the updated B8 Gran Coupe benefits from a larger 12.3-inch (up from 10.25 inches) infotainment screen that's shared with the updated 8-Series. The new screen is also powered by the latest version of BMW's iDrive interface software. Unique Alpina touches include the tuner's own displays for the digital instrument cluster, a custom sports steering wheel, and a custom plaque in the center console.

BMW is yet to announce availability of the updated Alpina B8 Gran Coupe in the U.S., though we should see it arrive alongside the updated 8-Series later this year as a 2023 model. Pricing also hasn't been announced but as a guide, the 2022 model started at $140,895, including destination.

Alpina has a busy year ahead, as the tuner is also readying an updated version of its XB7 SUV, as well as updated versions of the B3 and B4 models sold overseas.