Aston Martin is serious about toppling the king and CEO Tobias Moers didn't mince words while speaking with journalists: It's after the Porsche Cayenne Turbo GT's lunch.

On Tuesday, the 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 was unveiled with nearly 700 hp from an overhauled powertrain, upgraded chassis, and redesigned front and rear ends along with new seats. It's the DBX model Aston Martin expects to be the volume seller—Moers predicts about 60% of the sales mix will be DBX707—when it goes on sale in the second quarter for $235,086 including destination.

The largest changes that turn the DBX into the DBX707 are the bits you can't see. Under the hood the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 has ball-bearing turbos swapped in and a new tune. Moers told Motor Authority the engine's innards, including the cranks and rods, weren't touched because they were all capable of carrying the extra boost, which is now 150 bar of peak combustion pressure. The intake manifold was tweaked to allow the engine to breath a bit better. Total power output increases to 697 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque, which is an increase of 155 hp and 147 lb-ft over the standard DBX. The entire exhaust system is new and created in-house by Aston Martin.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707

To handle the extra power the 9-speed automatic transmission with a torque converter has been swapped for a 9-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. The new transmission enables a proper race start with 4,000-rpm revs delivering a 0-60 mph sprint of 3.1 seconds on the way to its top speed of 193 mph.

The current Nürburgring record for the SUV, off-road vehicle, van, pickup category was set by Porsche with the Cayenne Turbo GT with a brisk 7:38.925 time in June.

"Yes, we'll chase it!" Moers said enthusiastically, noting the Porsche "Turbo whatever" set the record. "Let's wait. We're not so far off," referencing Aston's testing of the DBX707 on standard Pirelli street tires. The Aston team hasn't tested the DBX707 on Corsa tires (which are the sticky rubber the Porsche wore during the record run), yet, but Moers was quick to note, "we have ambition."

2023 Aston Martin DBX707

Standard all-wheel drive has a rear torque bias, and can shift up to half of its power to the front wheels to aid traction according to Aston engineers. Moers said this is the right power mix to help pull out of the corners. The electronic limited slip rear differential has been upgraded to handle the increase torque, and the final-drive ratio was changed from 3.27 to 3.07 for quicker launches and low-gear response.

The increased power required the team to increase body stiffness to prevent twist and flex. A new subframe was swapped in up front along with additional bracing, upgraded body work, and under-engine tray all add up to a front that's 20% stiffer than the standard DBX. Moers noted the suspension top mounts, spring rates, and damper calibrations were all tweaked with a "software approach that's much more integrated."

Massive 16.5-inch front and 15.4-inch rear carbon ceramic brake rotors are gripped by 6-piston calipers reducing unsprung weight by 89 lb. Aston said the hydraulic system's been revised and the booster's been retuned to improve pedal feel and response. This hardware all hides behind 22-inch alloy wheels, though 23-inchers will be an option. Aston claims the 23-inch wheels bring improved lap times.

2023 Aston Martin DBX707

Spotting the DBX707 model won't be hard. The front and rear ends are new with a larger front grille, new daytime running lights, and new air intake and brake cooling ducts. There's also a new front splitter. A lip spoiler was added to the rear wing to reduce lift and help with high-speed stability. But the bigger giveaways that the DBX707 is no ordinary DBX are the large rear diffuser and quad exhaust tips (standard DBXs have dual exhaust tips).

2023 Aston Martin DBX707 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 2023 Aston Martin DBX707 2023 Aston Martin DBX707

Inside new sport seats are standard, though comfort seats will be a no-cost option. The center console's been redesigned with buttons for the drive modes removing the need for drivers to go through menus on the infotainment screen. This new center console might make its way into other DBX models later, according to Moers.