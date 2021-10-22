We drove the 2022 Audi A3 and S3; Ford revealed a new Bronco Everglades is coming; and GMC introduced the 2022 Sierra 1500. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We drove the 2022 Audi A3 and S3 on Colorado mountain roads, which was the ideal setting for these smart, small sport sedans. Both cars feel tied down to the road, and while the S3 gets more power and better brakes, it's still more of a canyon carver than a track machine.

GMC unveiled the 2022 Sierra 1500 with new high-end ATX4 and Denali Ultimate trims. The $80,000 Denali Ultimate comes loaded with all the equipment and features a luxurious interior with Mount Denali topographical maps etched into the dash and seats. The ATX4 improves upon the off-road ATX with spool-valve dampers and electronic locking front and rear differentials, plus plenty of luxury.

Porsche produced a video of the top five funny nicknames the company had for its cars. The nicknames exemplify the German sense of humor. Examples include "the kangaroo" for the Porsche 904-08 and its unpredictable handling, "Moby Dick" for the 845-hp 935/78 that featured a large rear wing, and "the Pink Pig" 917 race car that was painted pink with butchers marks because of its enlarged chassis.

Ford introduced a new Bronco variant. The 2022 Ford Bronco Everglades will come with a factory-installed winch and a snorkel to improve upon the Bronco's already impressive 33.5 inches of fording depth. Look for it next year with pricing available closer to launch.

Nissan gave us a chance to drive a restored 1971 Datsun 240Z from its Tennessee museum. The car only had 151 hp, but at just 2,238 lb, it offered decent acceleration to go with plenty of road feel. We hope the forthcoming 2023 Nissan Z takes some of its cues from the endearing original.