Nissan's GT-R has spawned a T-spec special edition offering two rare paint options from the GT-R's past, one of which is the legendary Midnight Purple. There's no extra power but the T-spec does benefit from some performance upgrades from the GT-R Nismo and previous Track Edition.

Denmark's Zenvo is slowly expanding and plans to launch its first hybrid within the next two years. The hybrid is expected to be based on the platform of Zenvo's TSR-S hypercar and should generate more than the current car's 1,177 hp.

The next Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 has been spotted, and it houses a 4-cylinder under the hood. Even though we're about to lose the sweet V-8, there will still be more power thanks to the addition of hybrid technology.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 Nissan GT-R T-spec arrives with new take on Midnight Purple paint

Zenvo's next hypercar will be a hybrid

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots: Electrified 4-banger replaces V-8

2022 Mazda CX-5 refreshed, includes standard AWD

"Mad Max: Fury Road" cars for sale

Elio Motors pivots to 150-mile Elio-E EV, gasoline version still not canceled

Intel's Mobileye to launch self-driving taxi service in Germany in 2022

2018-2021 Toyota Tundra recalled for increased fire risk

2022 Toyota Tundra coming Sept. 19 with new platform, powertrain and rear coil springs

2022 Kia Sorento Plug-In Hybrid starts at $46,165, fits into growing family of electrified models