Land Rover is currently out testing new generations of its Range Rover and related Range Rover Sport.

Our latest spy shots show prototypes for the Range Rover Sport, specifically the high-performance SVR version.

The current Range Rover Sport SVR is one of our favorite performance crossovers, thanks mostly to its combination of luxury and track capability. In other words, it's a crossover that's not only fast but also comfy. The next one should only improve on these qualities.

We know this is the SVR because of the additional intakes in the front fascia, plus a diffuser integrated into the rear fascia that also houses a pair of exhaust tips on either side. You’ll also notice the enlarged brake rotors and calipers that almost fill the wheels.

2024 Land Rover Range Rover Sport SVR spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Set to underpin the redesigned Range Rover and Range Rover Sport is Land Rover's new MLA (Modular Longitudinal Architecture) platform. The platform has been designed to fit both internal-combustion and electric powertrains, and it is also lighter than the D7 platform it replaces. This latter attribute should help improve the performance of the redesigned SVR.

Power should come from Jaguar Land Rover's familiar 5.0-liter supercharged V-8. The engine in the current Range Rover Sport SVR dishes out 575 hp and 516 lb-ft of torque. Other upgrades should include tweaks to the transmission, suspension and anti-roll system.

SVR development is handled by Jaguar Land Rover’s personalization department known as Special Vehicle Operations. Vehicles with the SVR tag are aimed at offerings from Audi Sport, BMW M and Mercedes-Benz AMG. Rivals for the Range Rover Sport SVR from those other brands include the Audi RS Q8, BMW X6 M, and Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE63 Coupe. Interested buyers may also want to consider the Lamborghini Urus and Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe.

Look for the redesigned Range Rover Sport to start sales in 2023 as a 2024 model. The SVR version should arrive shortly after launch, also as a 2024 model.