We drove the 2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat and found that 710 hp can make a three-row SUV sprint from 0-60 mph in 3.6 seconds. That speed doesn't come cheap with a price of $89,665 as tested. It's also really loud, and it sucks gas. It's a bit of a sleeper, though, as only the Hellcat badges give away its true nature, and it's going to be rare with only 3,000 units produced.

A 2010 McLaren-Mercedes MP4-25A Grand-Prix winning race car driven by Lewis Hamilton is for sale. It's set to be sold at an RM Sotheby's auction featuring only this car on July 17 during the 2021 British Grand Prix. This is the first F1 car driven by Lewis Hamilton to hit the auction block.

The 2022 VW GTI and Golf R hot hatchbacks feature a new electrical architecture that enables Volkswagen's Digital Cockpit Pro with a 10.3-inch reconfigurable digital gauge cluster, a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, and an optional head-up display.

