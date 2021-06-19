We drove a 2022 Porsche Macan prototype. Set to be refreshed, the compact crossover SUV will feature updated turbocharged 4-cylinder and V-6 engines, subtle design tweaks, chassis improvements, and a better infotainment system.

Jay Leno sets a quarter-mile world record in the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid - video

Video was released of Jay Leno setting a production car quarter-mile world record. The run was performed in the Tesla Model S Plaid. Leno managed to run a quarter-mile ET of 9.247 seconds at 152.09 mph. That bests the previous record holders, the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and Bugatti Chiron Sport.

1999 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec (R34) - Photo credit: Bring a Trailer

A 1999 R34 NissaN GT-R V-Spec is listed on Bring A Trailer. One of only a handful of R34 GT-Rs in the U.S., this example is painted Midnight Purple II and was imported under the NHTSA's Show or Display rules.

2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring

The 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 Touring debuted. With all the go of the latest Porsche 911 GT3 but a lot less of the show, the wingless sports car will arrive in U.S. dealers in the spring of 2022.

2022 Toyota Tundra's new iForce Max powertrain

Toyota teased the redesigned 2022 Tundra, again. This time the automaker showed a glimpse of the full-size pickup truck's engine, which will be called iForce Max. The new powertrain is expected to be a twin-turbo V-6 with top-spec models featuring a hybrid system as well.

Future Lincoln Exterior Tease with Embrace Lighting

Lincoln confirmed it will electrify its entire vehicle lineup by 2030 with four all-electric vehicles based on a new flexible vehicle architecture. The first battery-electric Lincoln will debut in 2022.

2022 Maserati Grecale spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The 2022 Maserati Grecale was spotted. Based on the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the Grecale will sit below the Levante in the Italian automaker's lineup when it debuts later this year.