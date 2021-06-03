Ford has two new pickup trucks coming up shortly. One is a compact offering to be called the Maverick. The other is a redesign of the mid-size Ranger, which this time will come in high-performance Ranger Raptor guise here in the United States.

Teams looking to compete in GT3 competition from 2022 have a new option from BMW. The German automaker has taken the wraps off the new M4 GT3, which as part of its test program will compete in this month's round of the Nürburgring Endurance Series.

America's Czinger has revealed the production version of its 21C hybrid hypercar, and it's promised with numbers that trump the new crop of electric hypercars like the Rimac Nevera. Take for example the quarter-mile time which is a blistering 8.1 seconds. Let's just hope the company can deliver on all of its claims.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Ford Ranger spy shots: Single and Super Cab join the party

2022 BMW M4 GT3 customer race car ready to hit the track

Czinger ups specs for 21C 3D-printed hypercar, promises 8.1s quarter-mile time

2021 Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid vs. 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime: Compare Crossover SUVs

Audi's Artemis division no longer developing cars

2022 BMW i4 up close: How does it size up against the Model 3?

Next Land Rover Defender and Discovery won't share platforms

2022 Audi Q5 review

Gabrielle Union to help unveil 2022 Ford Maverick on June 8

Do EV fast-charging reservations make sense? EVgo thinks so