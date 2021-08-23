Volkswagen on Monday unveiled an updated Jetta. The updates are due for the 2022 model year and extend to our favorite variant, the Jetta GLI.

The updates bring revised fascias including a more aggressive design for the range-topping GLI, along with new colors and wheel patterns, but the big news is the addition of new driver-assist features as standard across the range.

The list includes warnings for front collision, blind spot and rear cross traffic. There's also VW's IQ.Drive feature which is standard on most Jettas but available on the lower grades. This adds active features including adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking, and lane keep assist.

If the budget can be stretched, the Jetta GLI is the grade to go with. It comes with most of the Jetta's features as standard and includes a more sophisticated multi-link rear suspension instead of the torsion beam setup used on other other grades. It also features adaptive dampers and both VW's VAQ limited-slip differential and XDS differential lock.

If the GLI is out of reach, the 2022 Jetta range features a new Jetta Sport grade that replaces the previous R-Line grade. This one features the XDS differential lock, 17-inch wheels, and dark accents inside and out. It also comes with grippy sport seats.

2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2022 Volkswagen Jetta GLI

Power in the GLI comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that delivers a peak 228 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque. A 6-speed manual transmission is standard and a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission is available.

Other 2022 Jetta grades feature a new 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-4. This engine is good for 158 hp and 184 lb-ft and can be paired to either a 6-speed manual or 8-speed automatic.

All 2022 Jettas feature a digital instrument cluster, with lesser grades featuring an 8.0-inch screen as standard and the GLI featuring a 10.0-inch screen. GLIs also come with a leather-wrapped sport steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats with power adjustment for the driver, and a wireless charging pad for mobile devices.

The 2022 Jetta range is due at dealerships in the fourth quarter of 2021. Pricing information will be announced closer to the market launch.

For more on the VW Jetta, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.