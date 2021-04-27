Audi made the entry-level R8 V10 RWD a permanent fixture of its lineup for 2021, after previously offering it as a limited-edition model.

For 2022, the second-generation R8's fifth year on the market, the R8 V10 RWD sees an increase in power, making the entry-level variant of the R8 line even more enticing.

Now called the R8 V10 Performance RWD, the rear-wheel-drive R8 variant develops 562 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque from the familiar 5.2-liter V-10, up from a previous 532 hp and 398 lb-ft.

2022 Audi R8

At the top of the range, there's still the R8 V10 Performance which develops 602 hp and 413 lb-ft and comes standard with all-wheel drive.

In both cases the only transmission is a 7-speed dual-clutch unit. Sorry, manual fans. Both variants can also be ordered in the choice of coupe or Sypder convertible body styles.

The 2022 model year also sees the R8 V10 Performance RWD receive two new available packs. One is a sport exhaust pack which adds a new exhaust system with driver-adjustable modes and blacked-out tips. The second pack is the Dynamic pack. This adds Nappa leather-lined bucket seats, carbon-ceramic brake rotors, and 20-inch wheels with a titanium finish.

2022 Audi R8

Pricing for the 2022 R8 starts at $146,500. That compares with last year's entry price of $142,700. In both cases, the mandatory destination charge and gas-guzzler tax have been excluded.

Looking ahead, the future of the R8 line isn't clear. Audi is fully focused on electrifying its lineup and has teased an electric supercar with a 2018 concept. Should the automaker proceed with a production electric supercar it will likely be sold under a new name.

For more on the Audi R8, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.