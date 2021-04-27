Hyundai has revealed its new Kona N compact performance crossover. The vehicle arrives for the 2022 model year and blurs the lines between hot hatch and crossover with its agile moves and 276-hp turbo-4.

Fans of electric performance have a new option in the form of the Ford Mustang Mach-E's GT and GT Performance range-toppers. The vehicles are rated at 480 hp and priced in the $60,000 bracket.

Lotus is working on a new sports car that will be the company's last car of any type to feature an internal-combustion engine. The new sports car is called the Emira, and it's coming next year as the replacement for the Elise, Exige and Evora.

