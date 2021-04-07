Would you pay a quarter of a million bucks for a vintage but resto-mod Ford Bronco? That’s what Dallas-based Classic Recreations wants for each of the vehicles in its new series of the early model off-roaders.

The company, known for producing custom high-performance vehicles, including Shelby continuation cars, has announced a production line to supply resto-mod Broncos based on original 1966-1977 donor bodies.

But these Broncos will be “reimagined” with modern drivetrain components — including chassis by the Roadster Shop — and amenities while retaining the classic styling.

“In our business, timing is everything, so we have been studying the Bronco and classic 4×4 off-road market for several years,” Classic Recreations founder and vice president of design and engineering Jason Engel is quoted in the company’s announcement.

“We took the time to see what needs aren’t being met from a consumer standpoint,” he continued. “Now, with the introduction of the Roadster Shop chassis, which is unmatched in design and engineering, and Ford’s reentry with their late model Bronco, the timing is perfect for us to introduce our one-of-a-kind Bronco.”

Roadster Shop chassis unpin the reimagined Broncos

Classic Recreations noted it chose the Roadster Shop RS4 Ford Bronco chassis because of its geometrically correct engineering and optimal performance. The chassis features 5- x 2.5-inch .188 wall frame rails. Classic Recreations said the Roadster Shop chassis also increases ride height, “eliminating the need for a body lift.”

To power the rebuilt Broncos, Classic Recreations uses fuel-injected Ford Performance Gen 3 5-liter Coyote crate engines rated at more than 460 horsepower “before included modifications.”

Modifications include a Vaporworx fuel pump and a BeCool aluminum crossflow radiator with two electric fans. The engine’s output goes through an automatic transmission and 4×4 Atlas transfer case.

Fox Racing 2.5 Factory Race Series coil-over shocks are tuned with RS-specific valving. Also included in the builds are RS Fast Link 1.75-inch front and rear 4-bars with X-axis sealed bearing assemblies, RS billet sway arms, Currie Rock Jock High Pinion Dana 44 front and 60 rear axles, Fox ATS steering stabilizer and Fox Factory 2.0 bump stop components.

The updated SUVs ride on BFGoodrich KO2 All-Terrain tires mounted on American Racing wheels. Brakes are Roadster Shop 6-piston set ups.

Custom TMI seats are designed to provide a stylish, comfortable ride while on the road and stability while navigating difficult off-road obstacles, Classic Recreations said.

Broncos also are fitted with Focal FPX 5.1200 5-channel AMP audio systems.

Paint color and other options are buyer’s choice. For more information, visit the Classic Recreations website.

This article, written by Larry Edsall, was originally published on ClassicCars.com, an editorial partner of Motor Authority.