Roush is offering a line of upgrades for the Ford F-Series Super Duty, but nothing as extreme as what the tuning company and race team has done for the smaller F-150.

Mechanical upgrades include a coilover 2.0 Performance Suspension System by Fox, front slotted brake rotors and pads, and a Roush exhaust system with dual stainless-steel tips.

Roush didn't mention any powertrain upgrades forward of the exhaust system. For 2021, the Super Duty comes with a 6.2-liter V-8 making 385 hp and 430 lb-ft of torque, but is also available with the "Godzilla" 7.3-liter V-8 (430 hp and 475 lb-ft), and the 6.7-liter Power Stroke turbodiesel (475 hp and 1,050 lb-ft). The base engine gets a 6-speed automatic transmission, while the other two get a 10-speed automatic gearbox.

Roush 2021 Ford F-Series Super Duty

Styling changes include a Roush grille with integrated LED light bars, a new bumper cover, and color-coded fender flares. A graphics kit adds Roush logos and the American flag. The truck rides on 20-inch satin black wheels with 35-inch General Grabber A/TX tires.

The package costs $14,900 after the cost of a donor 2021 Super Duty, and comes with a three-year/36,000-mile warranty.

The Super Duty is a popular subject for the aftermarket, with no shortage of lift kits, wheels, and other parts available for the heavy-duty truck. Tuscany Motor Co. offered a Harley-Davidson Super Duty, albeit with a $111,000 price tag and a production run limited to 250 units. Even Ford has gotten in on the action with the Tremor off-road model.