Roush returns to SEMA with an updated F-150 Nitemare

Roush is keeping this Nitemare rolling. That's a good thing in this case because the Nitemare to which we're referring is a modified Ford F-150, and for 2018 it packs 650 horsepower heat under the hood.

Roush kicked off the Nitemare truck train way back in 2007. That first example was a Harley-Davidson trim truck boasting 445 horsepower. The Roush Nitemare returned for 2017 but this time it featured a 600-hp 5.0-liter supercharged V-8. For 2018, Roush has a whole new NItemare and it produces 50 more hp than the previous year.

The 2018 Roush F-150 Nitemare takes Ford's 5.0-liter V-8 and juices it up quite a bit. On top you'll find a Roush TVS R2650 Supercharger, which is the main producer of the power bump. This truck also roars authoritatively thanks to its available active exhaust. Using exhaust valving and an app, the driver of the Nitemare can set the sound to his or her liking. There are defined modes for Touring and Wide-Open modes, and you can customize your own sound if you'd like.

In order to add some aggression to the exterior, Roush has fitted custom 22-inch wheels at each corner. These are wearing Continental Crosscontact tires that sit at 295/45R22 in size. On the nose is a Roush grille nameplate with a dash of auxiliary lighting...because no modern modified truck is complete until it can turn night into day, apparently.

How much will all the extra oomph and added style cost you? The starting price is $16,995 over the cost of the base truck. Roush includes a three-year warranty for its upgrade work, so you can breathe a little easier if your supercharger starts breathing a little harder. That's a lot of truck for not a ton of money if you start with the right model. You could go hog wild and supercharge a Platinum or Limited, or you could be smarter about this and turn a middle-trim truck into a supercharged Roush hot-rod with a bed.

Roush will formally present its 2018 F-150 Nitemare at the 2018 SEMA show which starts Tuesday. For our complete coverage on the show, head to our dedicated hub.