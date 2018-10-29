VW shows Jetta tuning potential with trio of SEMA specials

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Volkswagen's Jetta has been redesigned for 2019. The latest generation is a solid option in the compact sedan. It's also a perfect blank canvas for mad modders, as the car's MQB platform has been engineered for plenty of poke and has a lot of aftermarket parts out there.

VW will use this week's SEMA show in Las Vegas to give us a taste of what's possible with 2019 Jetta-based builds from VW enthusiast Jamie Orr, as well as H&R Special Springs and Air Design USA.

Orr's Jetta is an S model equipped with a six-speed manual transmission and lowered on KW Clubsport coil-overs that feature remote reservoirs and three-way adjustable damping. The aggressive stance of the vehicle is aided by an ECS Tuning body kit and a set of 20-inch wheels wrapped in Delinte DS8 tires. The car is stopped by ECS Tuning brake rotors with Brembo calipers up front and Volkswagen Golf R calipers at the rear.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta R-Line by H&R Special Springs

Aftermarket suspension specialist H&R Special Springs chose a Jetta R-Line which comes with an aggressive look straight from the factory. However, extra aggression comes from an Air Design USA body kit and 19-inch wheels wrapped with Pirelli P Zero tires. Inside each wheel is an upgraded brake system with calipers color-matched to the Habanero Orange factory paint finish of the exterior.

Air Design USA was also tasked with developing its own custom Jetta, in this case an SEL. The Oceanside, California tuner has given its Jetta a retro look, having taken inspiration from VW builds of the 1980s and early '90s. The car features one of Air Design USA's own body kits, along with 19-inch wheels, lowered suspension from Eibach, and official VW roof racks.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta SEL by Air Design USA

All 2019 Jettas come standard with a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 rated at 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque. While this isn't much to get excited about, VW will have a Jetta for performance fans next year when it introduces a new GLI. The car is expected to bring 210 or more hp.

The SEMA show kicks off Tuesday. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.