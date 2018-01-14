2019 Volkswagen Jetta revealed: compact sedan pushes for mid-size taste





The 2019 Volkswagen Jetta is taking a page from small-size competitors with big ideas.

Volkswagen pulled the wraps off its newest Jetta sedan Sunday at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The next-generation sedan is larger with more creature comforts, with a sharper style that more closely aligns it with the automaker's European portfolio.

The Jetta's beak has been honed to a sharper point, with available LED headlights that bookend the grille that we wouldn't consider out of place on an Audi. The creased hood reaches back toward a roofline that arches closer to the rear trunk that does double duty as an on-trend coupe-like look, but also to open up the larger interior for more natural sunlight.

DON'T MISS: Read our 2019 Volkswagen Jetta prototype first drive: stress relief

Under the hood, the Jetta is motivated by a 1.4-liter turbo-4 that makes 147 horsepower and 184 pound-feet mated to a 6-speed manual, or more often, an 8-speed automatic. The small-displacement turbo-4 and 8-speed auto may not sound thrilling on paper, but confirmation that VW is committed to a manual—especially in the GLI—should be hope for the future of small sedans.

2019 Volkswagen Jetta Enlarge Photo

Inside, the Jetta's layout is decidedly German (read: straightforward) albeit with a tech twist. The standard touchscreen is complemented by an available digital cockpit display on SEL and SEL Premium trim levels. An R-Line version will appear with sporty touches and an electronic differential.

MUST SEE: 2019 Volkswagen Jetta GLI spy shots

Top trims of the Jetta get leather heated and cooled seats, advanced safety tech, and an available 400-watt BeatsAudio sound system.

VW says the Jetta is more than an inch longer than the outgoing model, but with shorter overhangs to push the wheels toward the corners for a more athletic look.

Pricing for the VW Jetta hasn't yet been announced, but the car will go on sale later this spring.

To see more cars from the 2018 Detroit auto show, head over to our dedicated hub.