Haynes Publishing will cease printing new versions of its iconic repair manuals as it shifts focus to digital publishing, the company announced Thursday.

"Contrary to reports Haynes is not stopping printing Manuals," the company said in a tweet. "Whilst we will no longer publish new print Workshop Manuals, we will continue to print and publish our huge back catalogue."

Haynes added that it is working on "a new automotive maintenance and repair product that covers around 95% of car makes and models—an increase of around 40% over our current Workshop Manual coverage." However, the company hasn't provided any other details.

Founded in 1960 by John Haynes, the company has overseen the creation of thousands of manuals, which have become a lifeline for do-it-yourself mechanics. Haynes Manuals offer much more detail than the owner's manuals published by automakers, allowing owners to undertake repairs themselves and avoid trips to the dealership.

United Kingdom-based Haynes has sold more than 200 million copies of its various manuals worldwide, including the Chilton Repair Manuals familiar to so many United States car owners. The company entered the digital era in 2011, launching its first digital manuals under the "Manuals Online" program.

Those digital manuals will now be the only option for owners whose cars aren't covered by Haynes' back catalog. That likely means owners of newer cars will have to rely on the digital manuals. Newer cars are already somewhat harder to work on due to their increased complexity and reliance on proprietary software and telematics data. Tesla, for example, has balked at providing information on repairing its cars to independent shops or backyard mechanics.