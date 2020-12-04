The Audi Q3 and Q3 Sportback have been fitted with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, though we might not see this option in the U.S. (we already miss out on the Q3 Sportback). The powertrain combines a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 and electric motor to generate a peak 241 horsepower, and there's enough battery capacity for up to 30 miles of range.

The list of retro colors for the Dodge Challenger has been expanded to seven. The latest is a hue called Gold Rush, which was previously limited to the Challenger 50th Anniversary Edition introduced for 2020.

After just two years on the market, the 2021 Volkswagen Arteon gets a new face and more tech. There's also a wagon body style and high-performance R grade, though neither of these will reach the U.S.

