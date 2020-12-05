Ford added a new performance range-topper to its Mustang Mach-E lineup this week. The new Performance Edition builds on the previously announced Mustang Mach-E GT by adding power and a few upgrades designed for the track.

2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series sets Nürburgring record

If you want the ultimate track performance, the new Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series is hard to look past. It's currently the fastest production car around the Nürburgring, and if you'd like to park one on your driveway you'll need at least $326,050.

Ruf RCT Evo

Owners of any 964-generation Porsche 911 can have their car turned into the Ruf RCT of the 1990s thanks to a new restomod service from the German tuner. You'll get an air-cooled, turbocharged flat-6 just like in the original, along with modern upgrades of your choosing including the option of a full carbon-fiber body.

High-riding Porsche 911 prototype spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Porsche has said a high-riding 911 would be a good idea, and this week we spotted one testing. Could a spiritual successor to the 911 SC Safari of 1978 be coming down the line? We'll have to wait and see.

2021 Ford F-150 Hennessey Venom 800 Supercharged

Ford hasn't unveiled the Raptor version of its latest F-150, but this week Hennessey Performance Engineering unleashed its modified version of the pickup truck designed to take on the Ram 1500 TRX. It's called the Venom 800 Supercharged F-150, and it packs 805 horsepower.

2021 Jaguar F-Pace SVR

Jaguar's F-Pace SVR has been updated for 2021 along with the rest of the F-Pace range. We're glad to report the super SUV has been made faster thanks to a handful of tweaks including a boost in torque.

2021 Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS600

The Mercedes-Benz GLS is a posh ride but a more luxurious version from Maybach is now available. It's designed to target the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, and after spending some time with one, we can confirm that it definitely looks and feels the part.

2023 BMW X8 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf / SB-Medien

BMW has its own new flagship SUV coming. It will be related to the X7 and likely badged an X8. It won't simply be a coupe-like version of the X7 as our spy shots reveal. Rather, it will be more like what the X2 is to the X1.