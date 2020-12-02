The Audi R8 V10 RWD has been made a permanent fixture of the R8 lineup for 2021 (previously it was sold as a limited edition), and the first 30 examples in the country will be a special version known as the Panther edition.

Like the previous RS 5 Panther edition launched for 2019, the new R8 V10 RWD Panther edition features an exclusive paint finish known as Panther Black. The badges are also black and carbon fiber is used for the side mirror housing and the signature side blades. The car also comes with 20-inch wheels in matte black, though these have a red accent to help break up the black.

A similar theme carries into the cabin where most of the surfaces are black but the seats and accent stitching are finished in red. The seats feature Nappa leather while Alcantara is used for many of the other surfaces, including for the headliner and steering wheel.

2021 Audi R8 V10 RWD Panther edition

No extra power is on hand, meaning the car's 5.2-liter V-10 matches the 532 horsepower and 398 pound-feet of torque of the regular R8 V10 RWD. Buyers seeking greater performance will need to opt for the all-wheel-drive R8 V10 Performance which has the same engine but 603 hp and 413 lb-ft.

Performance of the R8 V10 RWD Panther edition includes a 0-60 mph time of 3.6 seconds and top speed of 201 mph. The R8's sport exhaust system is also fitted as standard on this limited edition, meaning the driver will be able to amplify the sound via a button on the steering wheel or the drive mode selector.

Order books are now open and pricing starts at $186,195, including destination and a gas guzzler tax. In comparison, the regular R8 V10 RWD starts at $145,895.