McLaren's new GT supercar, as the name suggests, is the British marque's model designed for grand touring and as a result features more storage space than you might expect for a mid-engine car. Find out what it's like to drive in our first drive review.

2020 Ford F-150 Raptor vs 2021 Ram 1500 TRX

Ram just launched the 2021 1500 TRX powered by the Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8, and this week we pit it against its main rival, the Ford F-150 Raptor. Find out how they compare in our review of these two performance pickups.

2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Mercedes-Benz was out testing a new generation of its C-Class this week and the latest prototype was wearing the least camouflage gear yet. The new C-Class is looking a lot like the latest S-Class, and we hear the new C63 from Mercedes-AMG will skip a V-8 in favor of an electrified 4-cylinder.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E53

Another Mercedes in the headlines this week was the updated 2021 E-Class. We tested the E53 version from Mercedes-AMG and found it to deliver a satisfying balance of power, sportiness, and luxury.

2022 Volkswagen Golf R

It was more than a year ago that Volkswagen unveiled its redesigned eighth-generation Golf, and this week the high-performance Golf R variant was revealed. It packs 315 horsepower, making it the most powerful Golf in the nameplate's history.

Aznom Palladium

It's well known Cadillac's presidential limo is based on the platform of a pickup truck. This week, a vehicle customizer from Italy launched its own sedan based on a pickup truck's platform, in this case the platform of Ram's 1500.

2022 Audi E-Tron GT prototype

Audi provided the first details on its upcoming E-Tron GT, a battery-electric sedan based on the same underpinnings as the Porsche Taycan. The vehicle features unique tuning to give it a different feel to the Taycan, and we're told the only exterior part common to the two vehicles is the front windshield.

2021 Porsche 911 Turbo S “Duet” and Embraer Phenom 300E

Porsche teamed up with Brazil's Embraer to develop a special 911 Turbo S inspired by one of Embraer's private jets. Just 10 examples of the special 911 will be built, and if you want to own one you'll first need to buy a matching Embraer Phenom 300E jet.