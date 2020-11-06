We compared the 2021 Ram 1500 TRX to the 2020 Ford F-150 Raptor; the 2022 Volkswagen Golf R debuted; and the 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was revealed. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Ford F-150 Raptor has been the king of the Jurassic pickup food chain since it debuted in 2010, but now it has a new rival. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX has emerged with 702 horspower and off-road chops. We compared these monster pickups to figure out which is the ultimate apex predator.

The most expensive Duesenberg ever built, a 1934 Duesenberg Walker Coupe, rolled into Jay Leno's Garage. The one-of-a-kind car cost $25,000 in 1934 and had a fascinating ownership lineage before Jay Leno acquired and restored it.

The 2022 Volkswagen Golf R debuted and it's the most powerful production Golf to date. The 315-horsepower, all-wheel drive hot hatch promises to deliver more power, more technology, and more performance.

We drove the 2020 McLaren GT and found it tours grandly with a supercar edge. The 612-hp GT has more room than most supercars, making it a sleek candidate for continental touring for you and your endless string of companions.

The 2022 Mercedes-Benz C-Class was spied in prototype form testing on public roads. The size and proportions are similar to the current model. Expect design influences from the 2021 S-Class on the compact luxury sedan.