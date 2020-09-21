When reservations for the 2021 Ford Bronco opened earlier this year, potential buyers couldn't add a manual transmission in combination with the off-road-focused Sasquatch Package. That's no longer case.

Following reports from last week that Ford was out testing a manual-equipped Bronco with the Sasquatch Package, the automaker on Monday confirmed it's happening, for both the two- and four-door body styles.

The Sasquatch Package is available on every Bronco model and standard on the WildTrak. The package adds 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels, 35-inch Goodyear mud-terrain tires, full-time four-wheel drive, locking axles front and rear, a high-clearance suspension and fender flares, and a performance-tuned suspension with Bilstein dampers and end-stop control valves for a smoother off-road ride.

Ford said feedback from reservation holders is what swayed its decision.

2021 Ford Bronco

“The Bronco community spoke and we heard them,” Mark Grueber, marketing manager for the Bronco, said in a statement. “Our team moved quickly to add Sasquatch with a manual transmission.”

We're sure the recent Charge.org petition requesting the move also had some influence. The petition also called for Ford to make the manual available on Broncos with the 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6, though it isn't sure if that's happening as well. Right now the manual can only be had with the 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4. An alternative to the manual is a 10-speed automatic.

One option we won't see on the Bronco is a V-8, not even on the upcoming Raptor (nee Warthog) model. Oh well, that's what the aftermarket is for.

The Bronco starts sales next spring as a 2021 model. Pricing starts at $29,995, including destination, and Ford will the order books in December. We should warn you that the Bronco has proven so popular that even reserving one now might mean you still miss out on a 2021 model year allocation.