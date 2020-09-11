The sixth-generation Ford Mustang is entering its seventh year on the market and there's plenty that awaits you in showrooms if you haven't pulled the trigger yet.

While the big news is the arrival of the Mustang Mach-E battery-electric crossover SUV, more traditional muscle car fans have their own new Mustang variant for 2021: the Mach 1.

It comes with the same 480-horsepower 5.0-liter V-8 fitted to the Mustang Bullitt, which it replaces, and buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual or 10-speed automatic.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

The car also features a new front fascia, chunky exhaust tips, beefy Brembos, and a new rear aerodynamics package with a unique wing and diffuser combo. It also comes with suspension goodies borrowed from the Shelby GT350 and Shelby GT500, including magnetic dampers, and unique 19-inch wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires.

The result is what Ford describes as the most track-capable Mustang equipped with a 5.0-liter V-8.

Other Mustang variants feature some updates for the new model year. For instance, the Mustang EcoBoost and Mustang GT (along with the Mach 1) feature Ford's Co-Pilot360 suite of electronic driver-assist features as standard. Included are handy items such as forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, blind spot warning, and lane keep assist.

For the range-topping Mustang Shelby GT500, there's a new Carbon Fiber Handling Package that's available. It includes 20-inch carbon fiber wheels finished in black, adjustable strut top mounts, an oil catch can, Gurney flap and splitter wickers.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1

And finally, there are the new colors Antimatter Blue, Carbonized Gray and Grabber Yellow available for the Mustang EcoBoost, Mustang GT and Shelby GT500, and Fighter Jet Gray, Iconic Silver, Shadow Black, Oxford White, Velocity Blue, Twister Orange, Race Red and Grabber Yellow for the Mach 1.

Sadly, there's been no mention of updates for the Mustang GT350. We've reached out for comment from Ford and will update when we hear back.

The Mustang EcoBoost is powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 310 hp. The Mustang GT sports a 5.0-liter V-8 with 460 hp while the Mustang Shelby GT500 features a 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 with a staggering 760 hp on tap.

For more on the Ford Mustang, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.