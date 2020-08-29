Porsche's second-generation Panamera came in for its mid-cycle update this week, with some new powertrains on the list and the styling and chassis receiving revisions, too. The Panamera is a seriously quick car for its size. In fact, one variant has lapped the Nürburgring faster than a C8 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray.

2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another Porsche in the headlines this week was the 911 GT3 RS based on the 992 generation of the 911. A prototype was spied and revealed many of the unique design details pegged for the car.

2022 Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster prototype

Another upcoming car in the headlines this week was Mercedes-Benz's next-generation SL. This time around the SL is being developed by Mercedes-AMG, and this could constitute a name change to Mercedes-AMG SL Roadster.

The first trailer for the new Batman movie starring Robert Pattinson dropped this week, and it provides a look at the Batmobile the “Twilight” star will use to fight crime. Production of the movie was interrupted by the coronavirus but a release date in October 2021 has been confirmed.

2020 Lister Stealth based on the Jaguar F-Pace SVR

British sports car marque Lister revealed what might possibly be the world's fastest SUV. It's based on the Jaguar F-Pace SVR but has 666 horsepower on tap, or enough to hit a top speed of 195 mph.

2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat

When it comes to the world's most powerful SUV, the title goes to a humble Dodge. Well, a Dodge equipped with a Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. We're talking about the new Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, which comes with 710 hp and has just been priced.

2021 Polestar 2

Polestar's follow-up to the Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid coupe is a battery-electric sport sedan named the Polestar 2, and we drove it this week. It’s a different kind of luxury car from a brand that has room to grow.

Carat Duchatelet Silver Specre Shooting Brake by Niels van Roij Design

Dutch designer Niels van Roij has penned a Rolls-Royce Wraith shooting brake, and just seven will be built. Each will be unique, and each will have 700 hp on tap.