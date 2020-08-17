A Lorinser-modified 1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 coupe formerly owned by basketball legend Michael Jordan is for sale on eBay by Beverly Hills Car Club. First spotted by Car Advice, bidding is open through Aug. 23, and the coupe had already attracted a high bid of more than $185,000 at the time of publication.

Jordan owned this car during the height of his career with the Chicago Bulls. The listing shows a picture of Jordan with the car and a copy of the original title with Jordan and his wife Juanita as the owners. The Mercedes' chrome Lorinser wheels and built-in car phone make it a clear throwback to the 1990s. The seller doesn't list any modifications beyond the wheels, but Lorinser did offer performance upgrades and continues to do so for current Mercedes vehicles.

The C140-generation S-Class coupe (and its W140 sedan sibling) introduced smoother styling and more electronics. The latter paved the way for modern, tech-heavy S-Class models, but also gave the 140 models a reputation for poor reliability. Rapid depreciation also meant many of these cars ended up with second owners who couldn't afford to maintain them.

1996 Mercedes-Benz S600 coupe owned by Michael Jordan (photo by Beverly Hills Car Club)

Currently showing 157,085 miles on the odometer, this coupe is the range-topping S600 model, with a 6.0-liter V-12 under the hood making 389 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque. After the 1996 model year, Mercedes switched to "CL" nomenclature for its flagship coupe in North America, and the S600 became the CL600.

A V-12 is expected to live on in the next-generation S-Class sedan, though not in AMG performance guise. AMG bid farewell to its V-12 S-Class last year.

If celebrity-owned cars are your thing, a stretched Cadillac Escalade formerly owned by Sylvester Stallone recently came up for sale. It's of a more recent vintage than this S600 and includes plenty of creature comforts, such as a 43-inch television.