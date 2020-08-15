If Covid-19 has you avoiding air travel, Sylvester Stallone's stretched Cadillac Escalade seems like a good way to get around in luxury. The Escalade is currently for sale through Becker Automotive Design (Motor1), the same company that modified the SUV for the celebrity. The asking price is a Hollywood-worthy $350,000.

Becker gave an Escalade ESV a 20-inch stretch, with most of the lengthening at the rear doors to ease entry and exit and maintain the vehicle's proportions. Inside is a home theater with a 43-inch television that also serves as a divider between the front and rear compartments, plus a 7.1 audio system.

The rearmost passengers get individual reclining seats with airline-style consoles, although other rear-cabin occupants only get folding jump seats. Becker didn't mention mechanical upgrades, but the stock 6.2-liter V-8, suspension, and brakes would likely be taxed by the extra weight.

Sylvester Stallone's stretched Cadillac Escalade ESV (photo by Becker Automotive Design)

"I ordered my Becker ESV for a specific purpose, however, my requirement for it has recently changed and I no longer have a need for this beautiful vehicle," read a statement from Stallone on Becker's website.

The Escalade is listed as having just 1,000 miles which, along with its celebrity connection and extravagant specifications, might justify the price to a potential buyer. But that price is more than four times the $80,490 base price of the redesigned 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV, which is scheduled to begin deliveries before the end of the year.

It may not have a giant television, but the 2021 Escalade does come standard with a 38-inch curved OLED display for the driver, while the latest version of Cadillac's Super Cruise driver-assist system is available as an option. Maybe Stallone will buy one of these next.