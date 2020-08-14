Ford is done racing the GT, but it isn't done with special editions.

On Friday the Blue Oval teased the 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition supercar in a social media video that showed off its new livery.

Ken Miles' 1966 24 Hours of Daytona-winning Ford GT40 Mk II

The latest Heritage Edition car will pay tribute to Ken Miles' No. 98 car that won the 1966 Daytona 24 Hours race. The car had a black hood, red patches on the sides, black stripes on the rockers, and big No. 98 gumballs on the doors.

2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition teaser

The 2021 Heritage Edition teaser only revealed a side profile, which was overlaid on Miles' 1966 car, but a closer look reveals red paint, a white No. 98 gumball, and a black stripe on the rocker panel.

2018 Ford GT Heritage edition 2017 Ford GT '66 Heritage Edition 2019 Ford GT Heritage Edition

The first four Ford GT Heritage Editions paid tribute to the first four Le Mans winners from 1966 through '69. In 2017, the model sported Shadow Black paint with silver stripes, exposed carbon-fiber bits, and white No. 2 gumballs on the hood and doors. It was a tribute to the first Le Mans winner in 1966 driven by Bruce McLaren and Chris Amon. The 2018 model was a nod to the car A.J. Foyt and Dan Gurney drove to win in 1967 with Race Red paint and white stripes. Its gumballs feature the No. 1. Both the 2019 and 2020 editions featured the Gulf livery used on the 1968 and '69 winners. The 2019 model featured the No. 9 like the 1968 car driven by Pedro Rodriguez and Lucien Bianchi, while the 2020 model had the No. 6 like the 1969 car of Jacky Ickx and Jackie Oliver.

2020 Ford GT Liquid Carbon Edition 2019 Ford GT Carbon Series Ford GT Mk II

Aside from Heritage Editions, the Ford GT has been offered as a lightweight Carbon Series, a track-only Mk II hypercar, and a Liquid Carbon special edition.

The 2021 Ford GT Heritage Edition is set to be unveiled on Sunday during a virtual car week hosted by the Petersen Automotive Museum.