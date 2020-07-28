Before the Escalade and the CTS Sport Wagon, cars like this 1976 Cadillac Castillian Fleetwood Estate Wagon were the ultimate blend of luxury and utility from General Motors' flagship brand. Reportedly one of only 11 Estate Wagons built in 1976, this car is currently being auctioned off online by RM Sotheby's.

This car didn't leave the factory as a wagon. Instead, Traditional Coach Works Company of Chatsworth, California, converted Fleetwood Sixty Special Brougham sedans into a limited run of wagons.

Showing just 20,029 miles on the odometer, this car sports a 8.2-liter V-8 engine with fuel injection, a technology that hadn't yet become mainstream by the mid-1970s. This was the last year the massive engine was offered, although it only made 190 horsepower due to its primitive emissions-control equipment. A 3-speed Turbo Hydra-Metic transmission sends power to the rear wheels.

1976 Cadillac Castillian Fleetwood Estate Wagon (photo by RM Sotheby's)

The wagon is finished in Innsbruck Blue with Ivory leather upholstery, burl wood trim, and blue Mouton carpets. It's well-equipped, with optional air conditioning and power brakes, locks, steering, seats, and windows. A maintenance booklet, owner's manual, window stickers, brochures, and press documents are included with the sale.

The Caddy wagon is being auctioned off through RM Sotheby's website, with an asking price of $20,500. That's a fraction of what you'll pay for a 2021 Escalade and this one is sure to grab more eyeballs. The Estate Wagon may not have Super Cruise, or a massive display screen, but it's much more distinctive than Cadillac's ubiquitous SUV.