The 2021 Acura TLX was revealed; we spotted the 2022 Honda Civic Type R; and we drove the 2020 Toyota 86. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Type S moniker returns to the Acura lineup with the introduction of the 2021 Acura TLX. With a new platform, looks to kill, and a twin-turbocharged V-6 paired with the automaker's Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive system, the new TLX just might be what it takes to revitalize Honda's luxury division.

The 2004 Ford Shelby Cobra concept roared into Jay Leno's Garage. Owned by former Ford designer Chris Theodore, the concept car is fully driveable and features a massive 6.4-liter V-10. As a one-off concept, the Cobra isn't registered for street use, but if that could be done the car would be worth up to $3 million, according to automotive appraiser Donald Osborne.

A new Honda Civic is set to arrive in 2021 as a 2022 model. A 2022 Honda Civic Type R prototype was spotted undergoing testing on public roads in production form. Given the advanced stage of the prototype, the hot hatch might arrive alongside the regular model instead of receiving a staggered introduction.

BMW introduced a refreshed 2021 BMW 5-Series with updated front and rear fascias and the German automaker's latest infotainment system. The plug-in hybrid system gains more power while the 540i models feature a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The high-performance M5 model will break cover in a few weeks.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2020 Toyota 86 Hakone Edition, a car that doesn't take itself too seriously and is better for it. It has half the power of the Supra, but it's not half of the fun. The steering calibration isn't perfect, but that green paint is.