The Ford Mustang Hybrid was slated to arrive in 2020, but it will now reportedly not arrive until 2022 when the redesigned Mustang launches. The new Mustang's launch was pushed back when the focus shifted to the Mustang Mach-E, which will arrive later this year as a 2021 model.

The Bugatti Veyron didn't start life as a 16-cylinder hypercar. Instead, it began as a simple sketch of an 18-cylinder engine on the back of an envelope. Volkswagen Group CEO Ferdinand Piëch drew the sketch of three VR-6 engines mated together while riding a Shinkansen high-speed train between Tokyo and Nagoya. The production Veyron turned out very differently, but it started as an idea for an engine.

The Maserati MC12 Versione Corse was based on the MC12 GT1 that won the 2005 FIA GT Manufacturers Championship, and the upcoming MC20 supercar will be a "natural evolution" of the MC12. Ahead of Maserati's return to supercars, it helps to know from where they came.

