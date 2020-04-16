Lexus will launch a large crossover SUV badged the LQ in the next couple of years, Car and Driver reported Wednesday.

The name, which Lexus filed trademark protection for back in 2018, points to the vehicle sitting in Lexus's flagship L-series alongside the LS sedan, LC coupe and LX SUV.

According to Car and Driver's report, the LF-1 Limitless concept rolled out at the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit was a preview for the LQ. The concept was a large crossover close in size to the LX but with a sloping roof and only two rows of seats.

Lexus LF-1 Limitless, 2018 Detroit auto show

And while the LX is based on a body-on-frame platform shared with the Toyota Land Cruiser, the LQ will reportedly ride on the GA-L modular platform found in the LS and LC. Powertrains will reportedly match those of the LS, meaning either a twin-turbo V-6 with 416 horsepower or a V-6-based hybrid setup with 354 hp. An LQ F with the new twin-turbo V-8 that Lexus is developing is also a possibility.

Pricing will likely be similar to other models in Lexus L-series, meaning a starting price of around $80,000. This will make the LQ an alternative to the Porsche Cayenne and high-end versions of the Audi Q8 and Land Rover Range Rover Sport.

Interestingly, Toyota is set to redesign its Land Cruiser in the next year or two. This means we could be treated with a redesigned LX in the not too distant future as well.