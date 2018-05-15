Might a flagship crossover for Lexus be called the LQ?

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept Enlarge Photo

A trademark application for the LQ name filed by Toyota with the United States Patent and Trademark Office might end up being used for a new flagship crossover SUV for Lexus.

The trademark application was filed on May 7, specifically for use on automobiles and structural parts thereof.

The two letter naming convention isn't used by any current Toyotas but it is used by every current Lexus, where the first letter indicates the positioning in the lineup and the second letter the body style.

Should LQ be used for a future Lexus, it would indicate a model sitting in automaker's range-topping L-series alongside vehicles like the LS sedan and LC coupe, as well as a body style we're yet to see, since there aren't any current Lexus models with a Q in their names.

Lexus LF-1 Limitless concept Enlarge Photo

A likely possibility is a new crossover with coupe-like styling. Lexus previewed just such a vehicle with its LF-1 Limitless concept car unveiled in January at the 2018 Detroit auto show, though there hasn't been any official word on production just yet.

The concept measured 197.4 inches in length, or about 5.0 inches shorter than a Mercedes-Benz GLS, and Lexus said the vehicle was designed to fit multiple powertrain types, including a fuel cell-powered electric setup.

Lexus already has the rugged LX SUV in its range-topping L-series but something like the LF-1 Limitless would appeal to buyers seeking a big high-riding model with more car-like dynamics and fuel economy. It thus presents the opportunity for Lexus to custom-tailor a high-end, big-buck vehicle for the crossover-crazy buyers of today.

We'll bring you an update as soon as more is known.