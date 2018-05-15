2019 Audi A8 priced, Level 3 self-driving tech not coming to US

May 15, 2018
Follow Viknesh

2019 Audi A8

Audi's A8 flagship sedan has been redesigned and we'll see it in showrooms this fall.

Audi hasn't formally announced pricing but CNET reported Monday that the starting price for the big sedan will be $83,800, excluding destination.

The pricing is in line with BMW's 7-Series and represents a $1,300 increase on the outgoing A8.

2019 Audi A8

2019 Audi A8

Enlarge Photo

The base model will come with a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 delivering 335 horsepower and 369 pound-feet of torque. Later, V-8, W-12 and plug-in hybrid models will be added. Also in the works is a sporty S8.

Included as standard on the base model will be active air suspension, 18-way adjustable front seats, three in-dash display screens, and full leather trim. The two screens in the center stack serve as the main interface. You'll notice that the familiar rotary pushbutton and touchpad of the previous model is gone.

Unfortunately, CNET also reported that the new A8's much-heralded Level 3 self-driving system, which can handle some parking situations as well as traffic jams on long sections of uninterrupted roads, won't be offered in the United States, at least initially.

2019 Audi A8

2019 Audi A8

Enlarge Photo

The automaker has pointed to the patchwork of various legislation across the states as the cause of the hold up. Right now only a handful of states allow cars to operate in self-driving mode, and often this requires certain permissions, but there's a bill under discussion to create a single national standard for legalizing self-driving cars.

“We can only bring it to market if the regulatory environment will support it, “ Audi spokesman Mark Dahncke told Motor Authority last June.

We've reached out to Audi for further comment on the A8's pricing and included features and will update the post when we hear back.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 Audi A8
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

After 30 years, Bose-developed suspension tech will go into production After 30 years, Bose-developed suspension tech will go into production
Bernie Ecclestone pays $5M for Senna's race-winning McLaren Formula 1 car Bernie Ecclestone pays $5M for Senna's race-winning McLaren Formula 1 car
2019 Audi A8 priced, Level 3 self-driving tech not coming to US 2019 Audi A8 priced, Level 3 self-driving tech not coming to US
2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet spy shots 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.