Although Toyota said it's fully committed to a new Land Cruiser for the U.S., the next-generation SUV may show up without its V-8.

CarAdvice reported last week that Toyota is prepared to shelve V-8 power for the next Land Cruiser, which is due for 2021. Instead, the large SUV could arrive with a turbocharged V-6 and possibly a hybrid V-6. A turbodiesel V-6 was mentioned, too, but it seems highly unlikely for the U.S. As of now, it appears the turbo V-6 would be the launch engine with the hybrid V-6 coming a few years later. The next Land Cruiser will mark the SUV's first major redesign in 14 years; the current model dates back to 2008.

2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

Today's Toyota Land Cruiser comes with a 4.6-liter V-8, which returns a thirsty 15 mpg combined, per EPA estimates. It's one of the least-efficient models on sale in the U.S. today. Tightening emissions standards globally are reportedly to blame for the end of the Land Cruiser's V-8, the website's sources said.

The Land Cruiser was motivated by an inline-6 up until a 1998 redesign saw a 4.7-liter V-8 slotted under its hood.

Here in the U.S., the Land Cruiser is one of Toyota's slowest-selling models, though it's the automaker's longest-running nameplate. The fact Lexus sells the LX 570 SUV is likely the major reason the brand plans to bring the next-generation to the U.S. The LX produces double the sales for Toyota, with hefty profit margins, too.

2019 Toyota Land Cruiser

Despite powertrain changes, the Land Cruiser will reportedly still be an off-road machine. In fact, the turbocharged V-6 and hybrid V-6 could easily produce more power and torque than the old V-8. In Australia, the brand may even introduce a hybrid turbodiesel V-6, which Toyota Australia manager of public affairs Brodie Bott didn't rule out.

The future powertrains could also find a home in Toyota's next-generation Tundra. The full-size pickup truck is rumored to introduce hybrid power for its upcoming redesign.