Ford may have just launched an electric Mustang crossover but old-school muscle car fans have their own Mustang model to look forward to, and it's wearing the Mach 1 badge. The car is a fantastic mash-up of GT350 and Bullitt parts, and we've got a full review up.

Porsche will keep the current Macan on sale when a new battery-electric version of the crossover arrives in 2022. As our latest spy shots reveal, the current Macan will receive an update that will likely align its styling and tech with the forthcoming electric Macan.

There's a new generation of the Toyota Land Cruiser just around the corner, and the SUV's design and powertrain details may have just been revealed. Sadly, the new Land Cruiser won't be sold in the United States but an eventual Lexus twin should still arrive here as the next LX.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 turns something borrowed into something new

2022 Porsche Macan spy shots: 2nd major update to see EV join range

2022 Toyota Land Cruiser (300 series) alleged tech drawings may reveal design

First drive review: 2022 Mitsubishi Outlander looks different, feels awfully familiar

Next SL to replace Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Roadster

Nissan Ariya electric crossover is being tuned for each global market

Caterham has a new owner

Honda and Acura recall nearly every model for a faulty fuel pump

First drive review: 2021 Mercedes-Benz AMG GLB35 barks like a big dog

Battery supplier SK Innovation won't be banned in the US after all