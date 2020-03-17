Volkswagen Group on Tuesday announced its financial results for 2019 at a media presentation in Wolfsburg, Germany, during which a teaser sketch of the next Volkswagen Amarok was shown.

The sketch was shown only briefly during a speech made by VW Group CEO Herbert Diess and fortunately was snapped by Motor1.

It reveals a somewhat aggressive look for the new mid-size pickup truck which is due in 2022. It also suggests that VW will likely stick with the crew cab design of the current Amarok launched in 2010.

The redesigned Amarok is the pickup truck that Ford will develop and build for VW as part of a wide-ranging alliance between the two automakers inked out 2019. It's likely the new truck will be twinned with a redesigned Ford Ranger also due around 2022.

2019 Volkswagen Amarok

However, the pickup Ford will build for VW has only been announced for the South American, European and African markets for now, though both Ford and VW have left the door open to it possibly being sold in the United States. That would mean the truck would need to be built in the U.S. to avoid the 25-percent Chicken Tax on imported trucks, which is a possibility since the next Ranger will be built at the same Michigan plant as the current Ranger. Thus, the redesigned Amarok could also potentially be built there if it is related to the redesigned Ranger.

A trademark filing for the Amarok name with the United States Patent and Trademark Office discovered in 2018 suggests that VW is at least looking at the possibility. An alternative could be VW building its own pickup at its plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee. The automaker hinted at the possibility with 2018's Atlas Tanoak concept which was based on the same unibody platform as the Atlas SUV already in production in Chattanooga. The last VW pickup sold in the U.S. was the small Rabbit which bowed out in 1984.

The Amarok remains an important nameplate in the VW lineup. The automaker sold 68,010 of them in 2019, though that was down from 88,950 in the previous year.

VW Group had a very successful 2019, with deliveries coming in at 10.97 million units versus 10.83 million the previous year. This resulted in a profit after tax of 14 billion euros (approximately $15.45 billion) versus 12.2 billion euros the previous year. Nevertheless, Diess said in his speech that the outlook for 2020 is unclear due to the ongoing Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic which has seen numerous automakers and their suppliers, including VW Group, close plants. Sales are also likely to be hit due to lockdowns and stores temporarily closing in many countries.