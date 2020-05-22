Mazda unveiled a racing version of its stunning RX-Vision concept from 2015, but this one is for the virtual world only. The new race car is currently available for download in “Gran Turismo Sport” for the Sony PlayStation 4.

An updated BMW 5-Series boasting a fresh look and new tech is due to be unveiled next week. A prototype for the regular 5-Series sedan has been spotted and another variant known to be out testing is new M5 CS range-topper.

The current Opel Mokka was sold here as a Buick Encore. This won't be the case for the redesigned model due in 2021 as Opel is now under the ownership of France's PSA Group instead of General Motors.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

