A second Porsche 718 Boxster/Cayman model is coming with the brand's wonderful 4.0-liter flat-6. The 2021 718 GTS variants get a 394-hp version of the 4.0, which has only 20 fewer horses than the bonkers Cayman GT4. The GTS models will also bundle a slew of options for one price that we expect to approach $90,000.

The 2021 Genesis GV80 is like a second act for the upstart Genesis brand only a few years after it launched. We drove the first SUV from Genesis and found it so luxurious and good looking that it will likely be the brand's best seller as soon as it hits the market later this year.

The 2020 Audi A5/S5 coupe, Sportback, and Cabriolet were all unveiled with tweaked styling and a new infotainment system with a 10.1-inch touchscreen and faster processing power. Coupe and Sportback prices are in line for both the 248-horsepower A5 and 349-hp S5 models, but the Cabriolets cost thousands more.

