After 70 years, the Morgan 4 Plus's steel chassis is being put out to pasture. To mark the occasion, the British automaker announced a 70th Anniversary Edition. It's painted Platinum Metallic to mark the platinum anniversary and the chassis is painted gold. Only 20 examples will be built. Each of the $67,927 cars has been sold.

The 1968 Ford Mustang GT 390 from the Steve McQueen movie "Bullitt" sold at the Mecum auction in Kissimmee, Florida, for $3.4 million. That made it the most-valuable Mustang in history. The auction story is one right out of a movie. The car sat in a glass case before and after the auction, the house lights were turned down during the auction, and "BULLITT" signs were placed around the room. The crowd cheered for what was quite a moment in Mustang, and auction, history.

Somehow, a 1987 Buick Regal GNX was never sold. Car number 308 of the 547 GNXs ever built sat at Boulevard Buick of Signal Hill, California, for more than 30 years. Now the car is listed on Bring a Trailer as it awaits its new home. The bidding sits at $150,000, but that number could easily crest $200,000 with three days left.

