Lamborghini has a rear-wheel drive supercar in its lineup again and it's ready to go sideways.

On Saturday the Italian automaker announced the rear-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracán Evo with its own design elements, 200-mph-plus top speed, and price tag of more than $200,000.

Rear-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracan Evo

Based on the Huracán Evo, the latest model's calling card is the lack of power sent to the front wheels. The 5.2-liter V-10 engine is down 30 horsepower at 610 horses compared to its all-wheel-drive brethren, but it's unlikely anyone will notice with 413 pound-feet of torque on tap via a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. Top speed is a claimed 201 mph with a 0-62 mph sprint in just 3.3 seconds. Curb weight? Just 3,062 pounds. Stopping power is provided by ventilated cross-drilled brake rotors hidden by 19-inch wheels wrapped in Pirelli P Zero tires.

It's fast and quick, but Lamborghini says the Evo isn't about straight-line speed or lap times. The traction-control system's Sport setting has been calibrated to allow the rear-wheel-drive Huracán Evo to go sideways and drift while still providing emergency intervention. In Corsa mode (Lamborghini's version of Race Mode) the system's calibrated to allow for 30 percent more oversteer in the rear-wheel-drive car. The Evo has 40:60 weight distribution, which should help with ease of control.

Rear-wheel-drive Lamborghini Huracan Evo

The Huracán Evo adopts specific front and rear bumpers with vertical fins, framed front air intakes, and new front splitter. A gloss-black rear bumper has a new diffuser.

Inside the rear-wheel-drive Huracán Evo shares its all-wheel-drive sibling's 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay.

Like other Lamborghinis, the Huracán Evo's list of options is limited mostly by one's bank account. It includes 20-inch wheels and carbon-ceramic brake rotors. A new color dubbed Giallo Belenus (yellow) was created for the Evo, which gets a dedicated interior leather color and Alcantara.

When the RWD Huracán Evo rolls into customers' garages in the spring it'll cost $208,571 before destination charges.