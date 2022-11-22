Pininfarina has published performance figures for its Battista electric hypercar, and the 0-60 mph time is quicker than what the Rimac Nevera and Tesla Model S Plaid have achieved. It means the Pininfarina is now the world's fastest accelerating production vehicle.

An updated Audi A3 is currently in the works. A prototype for the car's sedan body style has just been spotted and reveals a lot of the new design.

Mercedes-Benz has decided to charge buyers with an annual subscription to unlock the maximum power and torque in some of its EQ electric vehicles. The subscription costs $1,200 and helps improve 0-60 mph times by around 0.8-0.9 second.

