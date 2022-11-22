Pininfarina has published performance figures for its Battista electric hypercar, and the 0-60 mph time is quicker than what the Rimac Nevera and Tesla Model S Plaid have achieved. It means the Pininfarina is now the world's fastest accelerating production vehicle.
An updated Audi A3 is currently in the works. A prototype for the car's sedan body style has just been spotted and reveals a lot of the new design.
Mercedes-Benz has decided to charge buyers with an annual subscription to unlock the maximum power and torque in some of its EQ electric vehicles. The subscription costs $1,200 and helps improve 0-60 mph times by around 0.8-0.9 second.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Pininfarina sets record 0-60 mph time with Battista hypercar
2025 Audi A3 spy shots
Some Mercedes EVs now require $1,200 annual subscription for max performance
Most affordable big SUV? 2023 Nissan Armada costs $52,095
F1 to launch all-female race series in 2023
Domino's commits to 800 Chevy Bolt EV pizza delivery cars
LG develops car speakers that are only millimeters thick
Toyota Prius hybrid history lesson falls on deaf ears
2023 Alfa Romeo Tonale goes plug-in hybrid only in US
GM dealers are working on Teslas, claims thousands of repairs