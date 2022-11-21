GMC's Sierra 1500 pickup pushes further upmarket for the 2022 model year with the addition of the new Denali Ultimate grade, and we've just tested it. Buyers get all of the Sierra's top-shelf products, along with much-improved trim options for the cabin, and handy driver-assist features for towing and highway driving.

Porsche's CEO confirmed plans for an electric 718 earlier this year and prototypes are currently testing on public roads. The latest prototype to be spotted is a 718 Boxster convertible, but an electric 718 Cayman coupe should be in the works as well. Both models will feature technology and styling shared with Porsche's Mission R concept from 2021.

A new “Bullitt” movie is reportedly in the works, with Steven Spielberg tipped as a producer and Bradley Cooper as the actor for the titular role of Frank Bullitt. Rather than simply a remake of the 1968 original, the new movie will reportedly be a sequel with a unique story. Hopefully, it will also feature an epic car chase.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Review: 2022 GMC Sierra Denali Ultimate cruises past competition

2025 Porsche 718 Boxster EV spy shots

Bradley Cooper tipped to play Frank Bullitt in Spielberg sequel

Tiguan vs RAV4: Crossover SUV Comparison

America's Logan Sargeant poised to enter F1 with Williams

Porsche is moving fast into EVs: Lessons learned from Taycan

2023 Acura TLX starts at $40,745, adds free service

Most affordable car: 2023 Nissan Versa starts at $16,825

Verstappen wins in Abu Dhabi while Leclerc takes second in 2022 title

GM, Volvo: EVs won't cost more than gas vehicles by 2025