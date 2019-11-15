Chevrolet has a new mid-engine Corvette, the C8, arriving at dealers early in the new year, and on Thursday the automaker built the last example of the outgoing C7 generation.

It marks the end of an era as the C7 is the last Corvette with an engine at the front, a tradition that dates back to the original C1 generation launched in 1953.

If you were hoping to get your hands on the last car, you're too late. Rights to the build slot were sold in June at a charity auction, where it managed to raise $2.7 million—a record for a car donated by an automaker. This isn't the highest price paid for a 'Vette, though. That honor, as far as public records go, goes to a 1967 Corvette L88 coupe that sold for $3.85 million in 2014.

This final front-engine Corvette may eclipse the record some day in the future. The particular model is a 2019 Corvette Z06 in 3LZ trim, and like all C7 Z06s, it packs a 650-horsepower, 6.2-liter supercharged V-8. Surprisingly, no special touches were added to mark the car's significance.

It's also surprising that Chevy didn't introduce a special edition to mark the end of the C7's run. After all, there's already been several C7 special editions, including cars like the 2016 Corvette Z06 C7.R Edition, 2018 Corvette Grand Sport and Z06 Carbon 65 Editions, and the 2019 Corvette Grand Sport Drivers Series. There was even a Final Edition model sold in Europe, which isn't exactly a strong market for Corvettes.