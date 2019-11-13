McLaren has unveiled a new member of its flagship Ultimate Series. The new member is a sultry speedster that packs an 804-horsepower version of the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 from the 720S and Senna.

Japan's Aspark has unveiled a car with as much as 2,012 hp, generated by four electric motors. The car is the Owl, and it was unveiled this week in production guise at the Dubai International Motor Show.

Tesla has confirmed the location of its planned European plant. Expected to come online in 2021, the plant will build cars and batteries and include an R&D facility.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news

